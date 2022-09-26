Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 26, 2022 – The bandits who killed 11 people, including police officers, are in serious trouble.

This is after President William Ruto ordered the police to pursue them wherever they are and wherever they go and give them a taste of their own medicine.

In a statement, Ruto ordered security agencies to firmly deal with the perpetrators of the Turkana massacre to teach them a lesson they will never forget.

He assured the residents that cattle rustling would be a thing of the past in his administration.

The President gave the directive after receiving a comprehensive report on the attack that claimed the lives of eight police officers, a chief and two civilians.

“After receiving a comprehensive report on the Turkana/Pokot incident that led to 10 security/administration officers losing their lives, I have instructed security agencies to deal firmly, decisively and conclusively with those involved. Cattle rustling will stop na sio tafadhali,” Ruto stated.

Following Ruto’s directive, the National Police Service – NPS spokesperson Bruno Shioso affirmed that a multi-agency security operation was launched to flush out the bandits and restore normalcy in the region.

“Following an attack against the locals of Kakiteitei Village in Turkana East Sub County where lives were lost and livestock stolen by bandits, a multi-agency security operation has today been launched in the area to arrest the perpetrators, recover the stolen animals and firearms, and return normalcy to the area,” he noted.

Shioso condemned the incident and affirmed that such acts ought to be brought to an end at all costs. The NPS also appealed to the public to provide any information that would lead to the arrest of the culprits.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.