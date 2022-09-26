Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 26, 2022 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has supported President William Ruto’s decision to invite religious leaders to cleanse and bless State House, Nairobi.

On Sunday, President Ruto and First Lady Rachael Ruto invited over 40 religious leaders and ordered them to go around State House and cleanse the House on the Hill.

Ruto’s move attracted mixed reactions from Kenyans with some accusing him of turning the State House into a prayer house yet it is the property of the state.

But, Miguna, who is still in exile in Canada, supported Ruto’s move, saying he is exorcising demons left by his predecessor former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Miguna said during Uhuru’s 10-year rule, State House was a drinking den and was entertaining mafia, crooks, scoundrels, looters, murderers, money launderers and drug traffickers.

“When despot Uhuru Kenyatta turned @StateHouseKenyaDRINKING DEN and a place for the Mafia, Crooks, Scoundrels, Looters, Murderers, Money Launderers and Drug Traffickers, many now yelling about the “separation of church and state” curled their tails and clapped,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page on Sunday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.