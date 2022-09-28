Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 28, 2022 – Kisumu County Governor, Prof Anyang Nyong’o, has broken his silence after President William Ruto unveiled his Cabinet line-up on Tuesday.

In a statement to the press on Wednesday, Nyong’o, who is a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, said Ruto’s cabinet line-up fell short of regional and ethnic balance.

The Kisumu County boss also faulted the President for not retaining the Devolution ministry, saying the move did not respect the separation of powers.

“Having seen appointments to the Cabinet on Tuesday, equity and regional balance, two components of national unity are prominent by their absence,” Nyong’o said.

He said Ruto failed to give prominence to the devolution as enshrined in the 2010 constitution.

“The Constitution is very clear on this. We have two major branches of government in our Republic: national and devolved governments. Separate but interdependent. The President should have respected this principle in structuring his government,” Nyong’o stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.