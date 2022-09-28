Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 28, 2022 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman, Johnson Muthama, has broken his silence after he missed out in the cabinet line-up unveiled by President William Ruto on Tuesday.

Muthama was William Ruto’s point person in the larger Ukambani region but wasn’t among those nominated to the Cabinet.

Former Machakos Governor Dr . Alfred Mutua, who was named foreign affairs Cabinet Secretary, former Kitui deputy governor Penninah Malonza, who was nominated for tourism, and former Energy cabinet secretary Monica Juma, who was retained as a national security advisor, are the three nominees from the Ukambani region.

With many Kenyans wondering why Muthama missed the slot, he has finally spoken and congratulated Ruto for unveiling his cabinet, which he said is full of competent men and women.

“I want to thank and congratulate President William Ruto for establishing a competent and fair-minded government for Kenya.

“We are confident that these ladies and gentlemen will keep our election pledge to the people of Kenya,” Muthama wrote on his social media page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.