Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Paul Ongiri alias Babu Owino, has revealed the powerful government position he would be holding had Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga won the election in August.

Raila, who was the front runner during the August 9th presidential election, was whitewashed by William Ruto who became the fifth President of Kenya.

In an interview with one of the local tabloids, Babu said if Raila won the election, he would have been appointed Education Cabinet Secretary.

He said if he would have been appointed Education CS, Kenyans would have started enjoying free education from pre-unit level to University as Raila had promised.

“By now I would have been education CS and students would be studying free of charge. Let Ruto serve the people,” Babu Owino stated.

At the same time, Babu slammed the Ruto administration for persistently complaining about retired president Uhuru Kenyatta who they are shifting blame to instead of offering solutions.

On the other hand, Babu said that the utterances by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua sound like someone who has brains and he should use them instead of lamenting since they are the ones in the driver’s seat.

“Rigathi looks like a village chief, but when I look at him he is very fluent when he speaks so he has brains,” Babu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.