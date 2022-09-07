Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – Fresh details have emerged over the individual who will transfer power to President-Elect William Ruto if outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta boycotts the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to take place on September 13 at Kasarani Stadium.

According to impeccable state house sources, Uhuru is yet to accept that Ruto, who is the leader of the hustler nation, is the fifth President of Kenya and the Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces.

Uhuru’s handlers also state that the Son of Jomo may skip the event the way former United States President Donald Trump skipped the swearing-in of his successor, Joe Biden, in 2020.

Speaking on Tuesday, former State House comptroller, Franklin Bett, stated that Uhuru doesn’t have to be present in person for William Ruto’s inauguration.

Bett said Ruto will still be sworn in as president in accordance with the constitution with or without Uhuru and will be given the ceremonial sword and other tools of the office.

According to Bett, if Uhuru abstains from the event, the Speaker of the National Assembly will simply transfer the instruments to Ruto as they are in the hands of the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF).

The Kenyan DAILY POST