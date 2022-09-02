Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, September 2, 2022 – Kisumu County Governor, Prof Anyang Nyong’o has spoken after the United States banned its citizens from travelling to Kisumu County on Monday next week when the Supreme Court will deliver judgment on the presidential petition lodged by Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

On Thursday, the US embassy in Nairobi stated that violence may erupt in Kisumu after the verdict by the Supreme Court.

But Prof Nyong’o, through his communication director John Oywa, said the Kisumu county government does not expect any form of violence whatever the outcome of the Supreme Court petition.

“As much as we acknowledge the Country’s concern on the safety of its citizens, we take exceptional concern at the tone of the memo which singles out Kisumu and suggests that the City could witness violence after the 5th September Supreme Court ruling on the Presidential election petition,” Oywa said

He reiterated that Kisumu is a “multiracial and multi-ethnic peaceful community that cares deeply for each other’s welfare, including our American sisters and brothers.”

Oywa called on the residents to remain calm regardless of the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling.

