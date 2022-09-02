Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 02 September 2022 – DJ Bash of Homeboyz Radio has revealed that depression has taken a toll on him and accused his friends of failing to help him when he needs them most.

The popular deejay and radio host said that he has been forced to express his woes on social media because close friends have deserted him.

He tried to reach out to a few friends hoping that they will help him but they were not welcoming.

Some of his friends judged him harshly instead of giving him a shoulder to lean on, prompting him to seek solace in social media.

“Before I posted anything. I tried finding someone to talk to and called a few friends but no one was welcoming.

“I only decided to post on social media because the phone calls were driving me crazy. My first post was an apology to the only person I had left that I would talk to. but they let me down and still put the blame on me.

“I really hope it was the alcohol,’’ he wrote on his Instagram page.

Bash further urged Netizens to give him a chance to heal and stop trolling him as he battles depression.

Bash is entangled in a child custody drama with his baby mama.

She has reportedly denied him the right to see his son after eloping with a mzungu.

Below is what he posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.