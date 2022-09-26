Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 26, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed how the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government will deal with outgoing Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho.

Matiang’i and Kibicho were among a cabal of state officers who were tormenting and persecuting President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade before the August 9th election.

Speaking on Sunday, Gachagua said that Matiangi and Kibicho will not be retained by the Kenya Kwanza Government.

“There is no need to retain them in office and that in two to three weeks they will all be sacked and replaced with other leaders who will not allow being politicized,” Gachagua stated.

“Give us two to three weeks for us to have a new Interior Cabinet Secretary who knows what he/she will be doing. Allow us to have an Interior Principal Secretary who has the urge of working for the people,” Gachagua added.

