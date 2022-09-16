Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has called for the ouster of the Supreme Court judges for being incompetent.

This is after the judges, led by Chief Justice Martha Koome, dismissed Raila’s petition that sought to overturn President William Ruto’s win.

During the inauguration of Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, Raila described the latest Supreme Court ruling as a dictatorship, adding that they would resist any attempts to impose a leader on Kenyans.

“It was not based on any law. It was based on thuggery. We are not going to allow another dictator to become the leader of this country.

“We will also not allow the judiciary to become a dictator in this country,” he stated.

He hinted that the Azimio would take steps to demand answers over the ruling, stating that they will not accept injustice in the country.

“We can lead a one million march to the judiciary and tell them to go home. We have a right as a people to not agree with bad rulings.”

“Shame on the judiciary of this country. We will talk,” he stated.

According to Raila, the Supreme Court disregarded evidence that proved that the presidential election was manipulated by foreigners, in particular, Jose Camargo.

“I am not talking as Raila Odinga. What the people saw happened on September 5 was a shock. Why should the people wake up early in the morning to wake up and vote?” he wondered.

“Why should people wake up to go queue and vote when Jose Camargo decides who will become president?” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.