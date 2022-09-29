Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has set conditions for him to start supporting President William Ruto‘s government.

In an interview with blogger, Gerald Bitok, Miguna, who has been in exile in Canada for almost five years, stated that his return to Kenya on October 20th would not be an implication that he is in support of Ruto’s government but rather a fulfillment of his rights to be in his home country.

He warned that he would oppose any attempts of undermining the rule of law and violation of human rights.

“I draw the line where justice ends and injustice starts. Anybody who violates the rule of law and infringes other people’s rights, I will oppose. Whether it is Ruto, whether it is Uhuru Kenyatta or Raila Odinga Miguna will oppose you when you disobey laws, or court orders, you violate people’s rights and torture them you act like a monarch,” Miguna said.

“If Ruto wants to act as a monarch then he should be scared of me. If Ruto wants to be governed by the rule of law and the principles of democracy and governance in a way that is fair then Miguna is his buddy and ally,” Miguna added.

Further, Miguna reiterated that Ruto’s government would not be doing him a favour by facilitating his return to the country since he is entitled to be in his country of birth.

