Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – A professional cake baker accused of attacking popular Kikuyu Mugithi singer Joyce Wa Mama with acid has broken silence.

Speaking to the press, the lady identified as Katerina Murigi, accused Joyce Wa Mama of chasing clout using her name and damaging her reputation.

“It was a lie because at first, they said it was an acid attack, and then later in a recent interview they did, they said it was pepper spray. So how it has turned from acid attack to pepper spray is not adding up, but they have spoilt my name, and they have spoilt my brand’s name,” Katerina said.

Katerina alleged that she was assaulted by Wa Mama’s bouncers at the birthday party, prompting her to defend herself using pepper spray.

“They assaulted me, actually I have injuries from being assaulted by Wa Mama’s guys. I was doing that for self-defence after the guys had attacked me and taken my phone,” she said.

Katerina further said that she had no choice but to use her pepper spray in self-defense.

Katerina said she was not going to the club to meet Joyce Wa Mama.

She was going to join Wanja Asali- another popular Mugithi singer, at the VIP Lounge.

“I was not going to meet Joyce, and I had nothing to do with Joyce. I was going to see Wanja but after the guys they were with together roughed me up, that’s when I used my pepper spray to demand my phone and stop them from assaulting me, “she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.