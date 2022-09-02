Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, September 2, 2022 – In what appears that the Supreme Court may uphold the election of William Ruto as the fifth president-elect, the US Embassy has warned its citizens against traveling to Kisumu County, the political bedrock of Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

In the advisory issued yesterday, the Embassy stated that the region has severally experienced post-election violence occasioned by unfavorable outcomes, a clear indication that the Supreme Court verdict may not favor the former Prime Minister.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the US Embassy has imposed movement restrictions on US government personnel in Kisumu.

“The State Department reminds US Citizens of the continued need for sustained vigilance,” the advisory stated.

The Embassy noted that the advisory was informed by a previous pattern of protests that would break out in Kisumu after the presidential petition verdict.

“Election-related demonstrations and rallies regularly take place after elections, at times blocking key intersections and causing traffic jams,” it added.

The US issued a similar advisory in the build-up to the announcement of the presidential results in the just-ended General Election in which IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared William Ruto the President-elect.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to make a ruling on the presidential petition on Monday, September 5.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.