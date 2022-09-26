Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 26, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi has blasted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for saying that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government will reintroduce the infamous Shamba System.

While making the announcement Saturday at a funeral service in Baringo, Gachagua said the reintroduction of the shamba system will increase food production in the country.

“And the good thing about trees is that once it grows big, no one will tell you to vacate the forest,” Gachagua said.

“So we will release a plan where you cultivate in forests without destroying trees,” Gachagua added.

In reaction to Gachagua’s sentiments, Ahmednasir, who is a close ally of President William Ruto, equated the shamba system to land grabbing.

“Farming in gazetted forests is land grab, full stop,” the lawyer said.

The shamba system is a way to afforest land where exotic trees have been cut for timber.

It entails the community around a gazetted forest area to cultivate crops as they nurture tree seedlings to mature for about three years before they move out.

