Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – The Royal Family posted a heartfelt tribute to the Queen after she was laid to rest in a private service last night, September 19.

A picture posted on Twitter shows Her Majesty at a young age walking through the countryside, wearing a headscarf and a green jacket.

A moving Shakespeare quote beside the image reads: “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest. ‘In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 – 2022.”

This is the same quote King Charles used to end his historic first television address as Britain’s monarch.