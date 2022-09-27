Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 September 2022 – The no-nonsense former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has set tongues wagging after he was spotted rocking a pricey watch when President William Ruto chaired his first cabinet meeting.

The outgoing CS wore a Breitling Superocean Heritage II watch whose price ranges from Ksh470,000 to Ksh570,000 on various shopping platforms.

The price could hit the Ksh600, 000 mark if a person decides to import it.

The manufacturer offers a five-year warranty for the watch and an additional option for three years.

Below are photos of the expensive watch.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.