Tuesday, 27 September 2022 – The no-nonsense former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has set tongues wagging after he was spotted rocking a pricey watch when President William Ruto chaired his first cabinet meeting.
The outgoing CS wore a Breitling Superocean Heritage II watch whose price ranges from Ksh470,000 to Ksh570,000 on various shopping platforms.
The price could hit the Ksh600, 000 mark if a person decides to import it.
The manufacturer offers a five-year warranty for the watch and an additional option for three years.
Below are photos of the expensive watch.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
