Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – A pregnant lady identified as Evelyn Nduku is said to have been abducted by six gunmen who shot Kevin Otieno 36 times in Utawala.

Details are now emerging that Nduku, who has been missing since last week, was the girlfriend of Kevin Otieno.

She was abducted before Kevin was shot dead in cold blood.

The gunmen arrived at Nduku’s house on Friday, a few minutes before noon.

They ransacked the house and left with her.

An eyewitness revealed that the gunmen did not ask for directions to Nduku’s house.

They went straight to the 5th floor where Nduku resided and entered her house.

“The gunmen appeared to be searching for something that they did not manage to get from her house. They then covered her face, bundled her inside the land cruiser, and left,”, the eyewitness said.

The same gunmen drove to Utawala and killed Nduku’s boyfriend, Kevin, in cold blood.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.