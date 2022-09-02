Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, September 2, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance lawyers have today released the name of the Venezuelan who carried out the alleged remote staging of the presidential results that led to William Ruto being declared the President-elect.

Through lawyer Julie Soweto, Azimio named Jose Carmago as the Venezuelan who staged the presidential results.

“Venezuelan Jose Camargo is the one who decided who the President of Kenya would be, lawyer Julie Soweto told the apex court.

Soweto also demonstrated how the staging of the results was done in the IEBC portal.

“You are all tech-savvy and you can access the IEBC portal. I’m asking that we go to the forms portal,” she stated.

Gacharaigu Primary School in Murang’a County is where Soweto demonstrated to the court how Camargo maneuvered the server.

However, details have emerged that in all ballot boxes, a piece of paper written the particulars inside the box and the name of Jose Carmago at the bottom.

Here is a photo of the Kasarani ballot box which had the name of Jose Carmago.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.