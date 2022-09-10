Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 10, 2022 – Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Rachel Omamo was the talk of the town yesterday during outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s farewell party that was organized by the Kenya Defence Forces.

This is after she broke down and cried bitterly as Uhuru’s term comes to an end on Tuesday after the swearing-in of President-elect William Ruto.

Omamo, who served in various capacities in Uhuru’s administration, could not hide her emotions as she was captured shedding tears as the military and other attendees bade Uhuru goodbye.

The CS wiped her tears with a handkerchief, composed herself and walked alongside Uhuru as he left Lang’ata Barracks in Nairobi.

She was perhaps overwhelmed by the fact that she will be rendered jobless after Ruto takes over the government next week.

Omamo, a trained lawyer, served as Defence CS between 2013 and 2020 and was a key figure in implementing Uhuru’s military policies in Kenya and beyond the borders.

Uhuru tasked her with supervising the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), which comprises the Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force, and the Kenya Navy.

She also supported Uhuru in the deployment of KDF in peacekeeping missions around the world, and formulated and implemented bilateral agreements.

Omamo as well represented Kenya in regional bodies, including serving as the chairperson of the Council of Defence Ministers of the Eastern Africa Standby Force between 2013 and 2014.

Before joining Uhuru’s cabinet, she had served as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO. Omamo also served in the Task Force on establishing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

She also had a short stint in the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) leadership.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.