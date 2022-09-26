Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 26 September 2022 – A video has emerged showing a thief stealing a phone from a passenger in Githurai.

The notorious thief was camping along the busy Thika Superhighway during traffic snarl-up, waiting to prey on unsuspecting passengers who had not closed the windows.

He spotted a passenger in a matatu browsing his phone with the window open and snatched the phone before fleeing.

He had concealed his identity with a facemask.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.