Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 26 September 2022 – A video has emerged showing a thief stealing a phone from a passenger in Githurai.
The notorious thief was camping along the busy Thika Superhighway during traffic snarl-up, waiting to prey on unsuspecting passengers who had not closed the windows.
He spotted a passenger in a matatu browsing his phone with the window open and snatched the phone before fleeing.
He had concealed his identity with a facemask.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>