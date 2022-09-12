Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 12 September 2022 – Mau Summit Deputy OCS, Joseph Akorot, has succumbed to injuries that he sustained after he shot his 30-year-old girlfriend Janet Chebet and tried to take his own life.

The senior police officer has been undergoing treatment at Nakuru County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Preliminary investigations showed that the officer had dated Chebet for only three months.

Their intimate relationship was dogged by brawls that culminated in their deaths.

The deceased lovebirds met at a local pub where Chebet worked as a bartender.

Suspicions of infidelity were at the centre of the fighting, with Mr. Akorot accusing Chebet of having affairs with multiple men.

“In the short period they were together, there were numerous fights between the couple, which ended up being tragic,” a source revealed.

The officer shot and killed his girlfriend on the morning of September 5 after he escorted her to her house in Leleiyatich village, Sarambei location, Kuresoi North, before turning the gun on his head.

Their bodies were found lying in a pool of blood on the side of a road by police officers who rushed to the scene following a report from the public.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.