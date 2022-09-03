Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 3, 2022 – Last weekend, a rogue motorist said to be a lecturer ran over two people in Utawala while driving under the influence of alcohol and killed them on the spot.

It is almost one week since the incident happened and according to Sikika Road Safety, the motorist was arrested and then released on cash bail, even as the families of the deceased victims cry for justice.

He is being spotted roaming freely in the estate as if nothing happened.

Here is the latest update from Sikika Road Safety.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.