Friday, September 30, 2022 – Renowned scholar and columnist, Prof. Makau Mutua, has accused Kenya’s Judiciary of becoming a branch of the Executive.

Under the Kenyan constitution, the Judiciary is supposed to be an independent arm of government and is not allowed to take orders from the Executive or Legislature.

However, the drafters of the 2010 constitution stated that the three arms of the government must work harmoniously to ensure they deliver their services to Kenyans.

In a tweet on Friday after Chief Justice Martha Koome was spotted with Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula, and speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi, Makau who is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s campaign spokesman, said the Judiciary has now become a department of the Executive.

“The JUDICIARY is once again a department in the EXECUTIVE,” Makau Mutua wrote and captioned a photo of Koome, Kiingi and Wetangula posing for a photo outside Parliament Buildings.

Koome was in parliament to attend President William Ruto’s inaugural address to Parliament.

