Thursday, September 22, 2022 – A former Jubilee Party Member of Parliament has urged President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to stop the habit of blaming former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, former Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, stated that Ruto and Gachagua were given all the powers on September 13th and they should stop blaming the former President.

Ngunjiri further stated that Ruto and Gachagua are running the government and should take the country forward instead of yapping about Uhuru.

“The habit of blaming Uhuru now needs to stop. Uhuru finished his term. He left. He handed over the office to William Ruto. Ruto is now in charge. When one wins you work from there, moving forward. You can’t keep saying ‘we could do this but the guys before us had done that, so we can’t’ … You guys are now running the government for ALL of us. Let’s move – forward,” Ngunjiri said.

