Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – The gunmen who shot Kevin Otieno 36 times in Utawala on Friday in broad daylight had on Thursday night shot dead two other men along Mirema Drive in Kasarani.

According to the area residents, two men arrived driving a white Toyota Belta and parked it opposite Jifiche Bar.

One of the men went to a nearby butchery and left his colleague inside the car making a phone call.

Moments later, a Probox which was being driven by a woman pulled over.

Two men alighted from the Probox and confronted the man who was making a phone call inside the Toyota Belta.

They demanded to be given what they called ‘mzigo’.

“Two men alighted from the Probox and confronted the man who was busy making a call inside the Toyota Belta and demanded that they be given what they called mzigo. They told him that they will not let him eat alone,” an eyewitness said.

The man who was at the butchery noticed the commotion and rushed towards the car.

He picked up a gun from the car and shot at the two men as he tried to flee the scene.

However, he missed the target.

As the commotion ensued, the two men whipped out pistols and fired several bullets at the Toyota Belta, killing the man who was inside the car on the spot.

The other man who was trying to flee the scene was overpowered and handcuffed.

He was then ordered to lie on the ground and sprayed with bullets as he pleaded for forgiveness.

After the dramatic shoot-out, the two men then made calls and police officers arrived at the scene just moments after they had left.

At the scene, four spent cartridges were found and picked by the police officers and sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kasarani police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.