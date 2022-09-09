Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – The four renegade IEBC Commissioners have all the reasons to be worried.

This is after President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza began the process to kick them out of office for trying to sabotage President-elect William Ruto’s win.

The Farmers Party, which is under the Kenya Kwanza Coalition, has petitioned the National Assembly for the removal of four renegade IEBC Commissioners, Juliana Whonge Cherera, Irene Massit, Justus Nyang’aya, and Francis Wanderi.

The Irungu Nyakera-led party accused the 4 rebels of attempting to burn the country by walking out of the Bomas of Kenya in protest when IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati was just about to announce Ruto as the winner of the August 9th presidential contest.

According to the Farmers Party, the 4 commissioners grossly violated the Constitution and breached their oath by walking out on Chebukati and therefore do not have the legitimacy to hold the state offices as commissioners of the IEBC.

“In line with Article 251 of the Constitution, a petition for the removal of 4 commissioners of IEBC following the attempt by the said Commissioner to sabotage an election process as witnessed on Monday, August 15, at the Bomas of Kenya,” the party.

And with the National Assembly and the Senate being under the firm control of Kenya Kwanza, the fate of the 4 IEBC rebels is now as good as sealed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.