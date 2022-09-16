Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 16 September 2022 – A rogue police officer was captured on camera staggering on the roadside after overindulging in alcohol while in the line of duty.

In the viral video, students going home from school can be seen making fun of the drunk police officer.

They laughed at him as he staggered and struggled to contain himself.

The officer was armed, posing danger to the members of the public.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.