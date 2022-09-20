Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 September 2022 – Controversial content creator, Andrew Kibe, claims that former Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, has progressed in life after Lillian Ng’ang’a dumped him for Juliani.

Taking to his Twitter account, Kibe shared a photo of Mutua in Newyork USA, ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He was donning a t-shirt, blue pair of jeans, and sneakers.

He shared another photo of Juliani babysitting and compared the two.

Kibe said Mutua is busy rolling with powerful figures in Government, among them President Ruto as Juliani babysits.

According to Kibe, the best thing that happened to Mutua is Lillian leaving him.

“Probably the best thing to happen to this mohine was that kastro leaving him. He be rolling governmental now while the other is back home babysitting. Gaddamn!” he tweeted.

