Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – The four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners who rejected the Presidential results have finally eaten the humble pie after the Supreme Court vindicated the commission’s chairman Wafula Chebukati.

In a Supreme Court judgment delivered by Chief Justice Martha Koome, the apex court stated that the walkout by the four commissioners cannot force the court to nullify the election of President-elect Wiliam Ruto.

The four commissioners led by vice chairperson, Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Francis Wanderi and Justus Nyang’aya walked out of the Bomas of Kenya on August 15th protesting the declaration of Ruto as President-elect, terming the tallying process as opaque as it approached the tail end.

However, on Tuesday, the four commissioners said they read the Supreme Court ruling and are ready to work harmoniously with Chebukati whom they had earlier termed as a dictator.

Here is their statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.