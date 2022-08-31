Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 31, 2022 – Tennis star, Sara Bejlek, who went viral after her father and coach grabbed her backside as they celebrated her US Open qualification has spoken out.

The 16-year-old Czech qualified for her first Grand Slam tournament by defeating a number of opponents last week, including UK’s Heather Watson.

After Watson’s victory, cameras caught two men identified as Bejlek’s father and coach celebrating with her in an awkward way. Both men were seen patting her on the backside with her father seemingly kissing her on the mouth.

Bejlek has now come out to share her thoughts on the incident.

‘Of course, I saw the video. It was a spontaneous reaction of the whole team. We rejoiced,’ Bejlek said to reporters.

‘It may certainly seem inconvenient and uncomfortable to some, but we have already discussed it with the team. It won’t happen again.’

After her first qualifying match and win, Bejlek took on the world No. 35 player Liudmila Samsonova of Russia. She lost that match in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.

Before that match, she responded to concerns and criticisms of the two men pictured.

‘Dad is my dad and always will be. And I’ve known the coach since I was eight years old. He tapes me, he massages me,’ she added.

‘If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. But since we are in America, everyone comments on it. ‘But as I say, we talked and it won’t happen again.’