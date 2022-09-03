Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 3, 2022 – Former Wasafi Crew member, Rayvanny, claims that Nominated Senator Falhado Dekow Iman, who is allied to Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza camp, has been bombarding him with flirting messages and begging to finance his lifestyle.

The singer said that he has been ignoring the messages but the politician keeps on pestering him, prompting him to expose her on social media.

He condemned the move from the distinguished leader and urged her to respect herself.

“I think I was quiet and I didn’t want to post this but sometimes you can respect someone that doesn’t deserve that respect,‘ ’he wrote.

‘’Look at this leader texting me dirty messages every time and she is telling me that she wants to be my new manager and sugarmummy but I am very sorry I don’t do that. Nobody can take advantage of me,’’ he added.

Rayvanny later deleted the post but Netizens had already taken screenshots.

