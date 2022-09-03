Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 03 September 2022 – Police in Machakos County are investigating the death of a Form Three student of Tala Girls High School, who reportedly committed suicide.

The body of the 16-year-old girl was found hanging from the room of a dormitory on Wednesday, August 31.

Matungulu Deputy Sub-County Police Commander, Evans Mose, confirmed the tragic incident and said the body was found dangling from rafts of a toilet in the dormitory.

“The girl was given keys to the dormitory but she failed to return. This prompted the deputy principal to go looking for her. Unfortunately, they found the girl’s body dangling from the roof of a toilet inside the dormitory building,” the police boss said.

She left a suicide note saying that she decided to take her own life after being falsely accused of stealing Sh 2,500 and a box of pencils from her fellow student.

She emotionally bid goodbye to her mother and brother in the note.

Police moved the body to Kangundo level four hospital mortuary, awaiting postmortem.

Below are photos of the deceased student and the suicide note she left behind.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.