Friday, September 23, 2022 – Reality TV star, Tacha, has opened up to her followers about her liposuction.

She visited Dubai to get liposuction and shared a video documenting her struggles to do simple things like brushing her teeth and feeding herself.

In the video, her sister is seen helping her where necessary.

“After getting liposuction done and you become a kid again,” Tacha captioned the video.

