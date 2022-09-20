Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Sylvester Stallone appears to be sending mixed signals about divorcing his longtime wife, Jennifer Flavin.

Weeks after the star covered up a second tattoo dedicated to his estranged wife, he took to Instagram to post lovey-dovey photos of them together.

One of the photos shows Sylvester and Jennifer walking hand-in-hand. The second shows them as a young couple with their three kids Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

“Wonderful….” Stallone captioned the photos.

Flavin, 54, filed for divorce from Stallone, 76, in August 2022, after 25 years of marriage.