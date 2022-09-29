Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – A suspect linked to the murder of rapper PnB Rock has been identified by the police.

LAPD gave the name of the suspect as Freddie Lee Trone on Monday morning, adding that he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Freddie who is accused of killing the rapper as he sat in a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles, fled with several gold and diamond chains the Philly MC was wearing as he ate lunch with his girlfriend.

Though the police are yet to disclose if he’s the only one linked to the case, the LAPD had earlier said there was a getaway car waiting outside the L.A. restaurant after PnB was shot and killed.

Police are urging the public to contact 911 if you see Trone or have any info on his whereabouts.