Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Former Bahati Member of Parliament, Kimani Ngunjiri, has accused Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika of nominating and hiring family members and friends.

According to Kimani, instead of hiring United Democratic Alliance (UDA) members who worked tirelessly to ensure President William Ruto won the top seat in August, Kihika is appointing her relatives to top seats in her government.

Impeccable sources say, Kihika has already nominated 5 family members as Members of County Assembly in Nakuru County.

Also, the governor has employed her 22-year-old cousin, her driver, her husband’s teacher and another distant relative to top county jobs in Nakuru.

Kihika rose to become a governor using the UDA wave in August and dislodged Lee Kinyanjui who was vying on the Jubilee Party ticket.

Kinyanjui‘s 5-year tenure was characterized by massive development but he was rejected by residents for failing to board Ruto’s UDA ship.

The Kenyan DAILY POST