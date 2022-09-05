Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – The Supreme Court has today upheld the election of William Ruto as the country’s fifth President during the August 9th Presidential election.

In a summarised judgment read by Chief Justice Martha Karua, the seven-judge bench stated that the August 9th election was free, fair, and verifiable.

The apex court also dismissed allegations by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that Ruto didn’t meet the 50%+ 1 vote threshold required for a candidate to be declared President-elect.

“We declare the election of Ruto as valid. It is our finding that the declared President-Elect (Ruto) acquired 50 percent plus one vote required by the Constitution,” Koome stated.

With the ruling now over, Ruto will now be sworn in on Tuesday 13th September 2022 at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

This also means an end to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s era which was full of intimidation, chest-thumping, and oppressing of leaders who were supporting Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.