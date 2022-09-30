Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, September 30, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has continued with his onslaught on the Supreme Court, calling for its disbandment.
In a statement to the press on Thursday, Raila said the Supreme Court was unreliable and should be dissolved, accusing Judges of not making fair decisions in his presidential case.
“Azimio calls for the complete dissolution of the Supreme Court. Azimio accuses the S. Court of contributing to the creation of false democracy. The courts are a danger to the democratic mandate,” Raila stated in a statement.
Last month, Raila Odinga filed a petition challenging President William Ruto’s victory during the August 9th Presidential election, but the Supreme Court dismissed his petition and upheld Ruto’s victory.
Raila Odinga had tabled 9 grounds for nullification of Ruto’s win, but the apex court led by Chief Justice, Martha Koome dismissed all of them using harsh language.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Chieth!
You become the laughing imbecile by the world buy carrying a whole lorry of cooked case. You are indeed the chieth by your mouth.
Your kids lay to you, your are surrounded by thugs and lies that can’t talk the truth to you, cos you luck brains to know the truth. cos you sold your soul to Lucifer and it has filled you with legions of demons.
Your can only be president to chieth only.
So stop calling for the disbandment of the supreme judges, they could not accept the cooked lies you brought to court with all those fraudster layers that represented you and your party of fraudsters and thugs.
Kenyans have had enough of your lies: just move on or send yourself to abyss, there you will have no peace.