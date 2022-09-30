Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has continued with his onslaught on the Supreme Court, calling for its disbandment.

In a statement to the press on Thursday, Raila said the Supreme Court was unreliable and should be dissolved, accusing Judges of not making fair decisions in his presidential case.

“Azimio calls for the complete dissolution of the Supreme Court. Azimio accuses the S. Court of contributing to the creation of false democracy. The courts are a danger to the democratic mandate,” Raila stated in a statement.

Last month, Raila Odinga filed a petition challenging President William Ruto’s victory during the August 9th Presidential election, but the Supreme Court dismissed his petition and upheld Ruto’s victory.

Raila Odinga had tabled 9 grounds for nullification of Ruto’s win, but the apex court led by Chief Justice, Martha Koome dismissed all of them using harsh language.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.