Friday, September 16, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has once again attacked the Supreme Court for upholding President William Ruto’s victory during the August 9th Presidential election.

Speaking on Friday when he met Azimio leaders in Machakos County, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, said that he believes the Supreme Court ruling was not inspired by God but rather by the devil.

The former premier said Chief Justice Martha Koome had already defended the judgment even before the final release of the detailed ruling.

”The Chief Justice has gone out to a funeral in her village and defended the judgment even before she gives out the detailed ruling, Supreme Court is now in politics and she said that the ruling was inspired by God, I believe it was inspired by the devil,” Raila said.

Raila said it was evident that the courts sold its soul.

“Actions of Koome demean the dignity of the Chief Justice office. She has destroyed what her predecessors achieved,” he said.

Raila concluded by saying that the words Koome used while giving the ruling have never been used in court before.

“We have noticed the attitude, the thuggery, the corruption… the words the Supreme Court used against us have never been used even in the dark days of single-party rule and state capture of the Judiciary,” Raila said.

“The Chief Justice described our case presented by the country’s finest legal minds as no more than hot air, a wild goose chase, and incredible hearsay evidence.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.