Monday, September 5, 2022 – The Supreme Court has today ruled on whether the technology deployed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission – IEBC met the required standards.

While delivering the ruling at the Milimani Court, Chief Justice Martha Koome noted that IEBC deployed technology per the law.

“We are not persuaded by the allegation that the technology deployed by the IEBC failed the standard of Section 86 (A) of the constitution on integrity, verifiability, and transparency for the following reasons.

“Whereas it is true that the KIEMS kits failed in 235 polling stations 86,889 voters were granted the right to vote manually and the requisite Form 32A were duly filed. This happened successfully in Kibwezi constituency and part of Kakamega County.

The Court also dismissed claims that the Venezuelan National, by the name Jose Camargo, infiltrated the IEBC system and manipulated figures in favor of President-elect William Ruto.

Raila Odinga’s legal team questioned the role of the Venezuelans in deciding the final outcome of the election.

However, the commission defended their log-ins, stating that they were employees of Smartmatic and were tasked with maintaining the system – access that was only granted before the election date.

However, in her counterclaim, Julie Soweto, representing Odinga, told the court that Jose Camargo had access to the system during the election, displaying a form 34A whose metadata bore the foreign national’s name.

Soweto argued that the form from Gacharagu Primary School polling station in Muguru ward, Murang’a County, was evidence enough that he might have infiltrated the system in a bid to alter the results by switching the contents of the court.

