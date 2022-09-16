Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Support Coordinator

Duties & Responsibilities

Play a key role in ensuring effective budget management at the area office through regular budget monitoring, support budget holders in their understanding and use of budget monitoring tools and holding monthly budget monitoring sessions.

Regularly sensitise procurement staff and others on the correct procedures to follow and check for any loopholes in the system in order to avoid conflict of interest in the procurement or recruitment process.

Promote the use and support for local markets by working with programmes to promote market based approach across all CCs.

Strengthen the existing system of managing fleet, warehousing, gensets and other assets by ensuring proper documentation procedures are adhered to with regards to use of logbooks for vehicles and gensets, receipt of stock, storage and dispatch from store to beneficiaries and updated asset register and use of handover forms for assets in the custody of individual staff

Identify support costs drivers in the Area Office and implement cost-cutting and/or saving measures.

Ensure heads of departments (Finance/Admin/Logistics/ICT) produce accurate and timely monthly reports for sharing with the CO.

Play a lead role in the implementation of recommendations and action points arising from audits, investigations, assessments and evaluations carried out and for which action is required from the Area office.

Finance: Finance manager on preparation and review of master budget and project budget, compliance issues and reporting obligations.

Logistic/ICT: Logistic manager on procurement follow ups, clarification on issues around implementation/adaptation of SOPs in the area office and asset management.

Admin/HR: HR Coordinator on matters around duty of care to staff and implementation of capacity building plan.

Qualifications

Experience from working as a Finance or Compliance Coordinator in a humanitarian/recovery context

Previous experience from working in complex and volatile contexts

Documented results related to the position’s responsibilities

Knowledge about own leadership skills/profile

Fluency in English, both written and verbal

Strong background in finance and compliance with a degree in finance

Experience in managing or overseeing logistics functions especially procurement is an added advantage

Knowledge of the context in Kakuma/Turkana County

Knowledge of Swahili and the local Turkana language is an added advantage

Experience in working with teams to combat fraud, sexual exploitation and abuse, and other forms of gross misconduct in humanitarian settings

How to Apply

