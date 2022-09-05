Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



LVCT Health is an established Kenyan NGO that is renowned for the implementation of health programs at scale in Kenya. Through its vision of Empowered Healthy Communities, LVCT Health is a leader in designing and implementing innovative HIV prevention and treatment approaches, sexual and reproductive health and gender-based violence programs reaching the most vulnerable populations. The organization works with the government and other stakeholders at the national and county levels.

LVCT Health seeks to fill the position of Stores Assistant for the CDC-Dhibiti Project supporting the Implementation of Sustainable, Comprehensive, High-Quality HIV Prevention and Treatment Programs in the Central Region (Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri & Kirinyaga counties) of the Republic of Kenya. The project aims to support the Government of Kenya (GoK) at the National and County level in its HIV and AIDS initiatives in Kenya.

POSITION: STORES ASSISTANT SA/LVCT/08/2022 REPORTING TO: Senior Procurement & Logistics Officer LOCATION: Central Region

Job purpose

To ensure uninterrupted supply of materials without delay to various users of the organization. To ensure safe handling of materials and prevent their damage. To ensure proper and continuous control over the materials

Duties & Responsibilities

Provide assistance to the Senior Procurement Officer in his day-to-day tasks.

Issuing and distributing of all supplies that may be required while observing all policies and procedures laid down.

Displaying products in an easy-to-locate manner. Ensuring proper stock documentation are in place.

Ensuring all security and safety standards of stocks and stores are observed.

Work with Program team members on procurement needs to ensure that the relevant materials from the stores are on sites when needed.

Proper stock documentation and preparing all stock analysis and reports as at when required/Quarterly.

Supporting the Senior Procurement Officer on ensuring all security and safety standards of stocks and stores are observed.

Inspect items and products for any breakages or damages. Assist stores in managing inventory controls.

Maintain the store area neat, clean and sanitized.

Handle safely and delicately the items and products in a store.

Implement best standards in providing customer services in a store setting.

Qualification, Skills and Experience

Diploma holder in Purchasing/Supplies.

Minimum of three years working experience in a similar role.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Proficiency in the use of MS office applications.

Must be a strong team player.

Person of high integrity.

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications and CV along with a cover letter expressing interest and indicating Salary history and expectations to recruitment@lvcthealth.org .

The position applied for and reference number should be clearly indicated on the subject line and cover letter.

The closing date is September 07, 2022 . Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. LVCT Health is an equal opportunity employer. Please visit our website www.lvcthealth.org for more information about the organization

LVCT Health DOES NOT CHARGE any fee whatsoever in any part of the recruitment process

LVCT Health is committed to preventing unwanted behaviour at work, including sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse, stigma and discrimination of individuals of various diversity, lack of integrity and financial misconduct. LVCT Health expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Failure to adhere will result in disciplinary action.