Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto has warned newly elected Governors to stop wasting public money to congratulate him through Newspaper Ads following the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold his victory.

Governors, especially those who were elected in Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties, have been splashing millions of taxpayers’ money in Newspaper Adverts to congratulate Ruto on his victory in the August 9th General Election.

The Governors have literally been competing with each other to congratulate Ruto at the expense of poor taxpayers.

However, Ruto has cautioned County Governors over sending him congratulatory messages at the expense of taxpayers.

This was also echoed by the Devolution Ministry.

In a letter, the Ministry of Devolution Principal Secretary Julius Korir, termed the adverts run in daily newspapers as an extravagant expenditure of public resources.

Korir called on the County Governments to desist from the adverts with immediate effect and heed the call by Ruto on the use of taxpayers’ money.

“It is the intention of the new administration to give Kenyans value for their money. In line with advice from the President-elect, the congratulatory adverts are hereby discouraged with immediate effect,” the letter read in part.

The PS warned the county bosses that misuse of county funds was a violation of the Public Financial Management Act (2012) and would likely lead to financial constraints within the county.

He directed governors intending to explore other pocket-friendly platforms such as social media.

The average cost of running an advert in a newspaper ranges from Ksh 500,000 to Ksh1 million for full-page coloured Ads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.