Sunday, September 4, 2022 – WBC Heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury has said he’s ready to face Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world, sending out an aggressive message to the Ukrainian he calls a “middleweight.”

Fury’s social media call out on Friday evening, September 2 came after Boxing reporter Michael Benson reported Usyk as saying “Fighting Tyson Fury in December is impossible. First, I have old injuries. Second, I just don’t want to box in December. I haven’t left the gym for half a year, I want to be with my children, my family. Boxing can wait a little. Next year I think it will happen.”

Fury in a video posted on his social media channels said;

Oleksandr Usyk: "Fighting Tyson Fury in December is impossible. First, I have old injuries. Second, I just don't want to box in December. I haven't left the gym for half a year, I want to be with my children, my family. Boxing can wait a little. Next year I think it will happen." — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 2, 2022

“Usyk, middleweight, you say you want the WBC (belt) … it’s held by the ‘Gypsy King,’ and it’s held tightly, grasped tight,” Fury said on social media. “All roads lead to a seven-foot bear that will absolutely destroy you, middleweight. Middleweight, you will get smashed to bits!

“You say you wanted to fight me after you beat the bodybuilder, called me out on television, and now you’re being a little bitch pussy boy, running, stop hiding, saying you’ve got injuries. You ain’t got no injuries, you had a sparring contest. Get out and fight in December. You let your mouth go, now let’s back it up. See if you can back it up, middleweight.

“Doesn’t matter if it’s December or April or August of next year. The outcome will be the same, I will obliterate you. I am a seven-foot, 20-stone bear, and I will destroy you, middleweight. Find your balls, come see me, bitch.”

A fight between Usyk with 20 wins 0 losses,13 Knockouts and Fury with 32 wins, 0 losses, 1 draw will determine the unified heavyweight championship best fighter as Fury has the WBC and Lineal heavyweight belt whiles Usyk possesses the WBO,IBO, and IBF belts.

Watch the video below