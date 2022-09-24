Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 24, 2022 – Siaya County Governor, James Orengo, has finally accepted that William Ruto is the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

After the Supreme Court case ended on September 5th, Orengo was among an army of the Azimio La Umoja Movement leaders who said the apex court erred in declaring that Ruto was validly elected during the August 9th Presidential election.

Speaking at a function in Siaya County on Friday, Orengo, who was Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga’s lead lawyer at the Supreme Court, said he finally accepts that Ruto is the President and urged him to stop giving excuses and instead fulfill all promises he made to Kenyans.

“Kenya is watching, Kenya is listening as it seems they have now started talking less of what they promised Kenyans whenever they get a chance to speak.”

“There was a lot of excitement when they were telling Kenyans their blueprint but now they have stopped talking about it after they have tested power,” Orengo said.

The Governor also challenged President William Ruto to fulfill his promise of appointing 11 women to his cabinet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST