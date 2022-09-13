Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, September 13, 2022 – Flamboyant City Lawyer Donald Kipkorir has pleaded with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga not to fight for Kenyans anymore, since they have rejected him several times by not voting for him.

In a statement, KipKorir, an ardent supporter of the former Prime Minister, said Kenyans have for years taken Raila’s sacrifices for granted, and it is time to hang up the boots for good and let them suffer under the leadership of President William Ruto.

According to the renowned lawyer, Raila has sacrificed a lot for the country and has always wanted the best for Kenyans but they have disowned him for a record fifth time.

“Dearest Raila Odinga, tomorrow (Today) begins the Presidency of William Ruto. From the depths of my heart, I beseech you to stop crying for us. Don’t look out for Kenya anymore. Your love was unrequited.

“We didn’t deserve your love and sacrifice. Let’s be with our foibles and chains,” Kipkorir said in a Tweet.

This comes even as ODM Deputy Party Leader Wycliffe Oparanya said they were planning a meeting of all Azimio elected leaders that seeks to create a vibrant opposition that will effectively perform the watchdog roles and put Ruto’s Government in check.

“We want to put the Kenya Kwanza government in check and push them to deliver on their promises to the electorate,” Oparanya said.

Raila first contested for Presidency in 1997 and has since contested in all the elections except 2002 but has never won.

