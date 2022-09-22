Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has come to the defense of former President Uhuru Kenyatta over the lies being propagated by President William Ruto, his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and their Kenya Kwanza brigade that he looted everything by the time he left office.

Speaking during the Senate induction in Naivasha, Yatani dismissed Kenya Kwanza’s lies that Ruto found an empty coffer with a paltry Sh93 million when he took over from Uhuru on the 13th of September 2022.

According to him, the reports that the Treasury was left with only Sh93 Million immediately after the election is mendacious and should be treated with contempt.

The Treasury CS noted that some leaders argue out of ignorance in public, stating that the Government doesn’t collect money to store it in one place.

“Sometimes in public, we argue out of ignorance. A section of leaders claimed that the Treasury was left with Sh92 Million after the elections. The government doesn’t collect money to store it in one place. We raise revenue on a daily basis and distribute it based on competing needs,” he stated.

Mr. Yatani said that the disbursement of money distributed is affected by the revenue collected which can be a challenge.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei had sensationally claimed that the economy is no longer in the Intensive care unit (ICU) but dead because President William Ruto found Sh93.7 million; a lie that was held by Gachagua.

“The economy is no longer in ICU but dead because H.E Ruto found only 93.7M at the Treasury, Uhuru went home with everything. State Capture is real. The country is broke. Kenyans be patient. H.E Ruto shall fix this through economic transformation & Prayers from all of us,” the Senator claimed.

