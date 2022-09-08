Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



POSITION: STOCK INVENTORY CONTROLLER

LOCATION: Nairobi

BUDGET (GROSS): Ksh 30,000 – 40,000

Our client is an industry leader in visual communication in the East African region, with roots dating back to over 30 years. They operate a state-of-the-art facility with expertise in petroleum retail, automotive, financial, leisure, and health care sectors. With their highly experienced and qualified teams, they are able to meet the diverse needs of any interior or exterior branding concepts. Our client is looking to fill the position of a STOCK INVENTORY CONTROLLER

Responsibilities

Monitoring inventory levels and replenishing stock as needed.

Developing and implementing inventory control systems and practices.

Liaising and negotiating with vendors and suppliers to ensure the quality of stock purchases.

Coordinating the logistics of purchase orders, stock transfers, deliveries, tagging, and processing.

Forecasting supply and demand requirements to ensure stock availability.

Tracking inbound and outbound orders to prevent overstocking and out-of-stock (OOS).

Generating purchase and pricing reports, supply chain analysis, and inventory management systems.

Actively participating in inventory audits.

Performing regular stock checks and reporting any issues to management.

Maintaining and updating records of purchase orders, pricing reports, and inventory records.

Track shipments and address any delays.

Qualifications

1-3 years of experience Stock & Inventory Management

Working knowledge of QuickBooks as an inventory management software is a MUST

Good understanding of supply chain procedures

Excellent organization and communication skills

Time management skills.

Strong decision-making and problem-solving skills.

Meticulous attention to detail.

Ability to accurately follow instructions.

How to Apply

To apply submit your application on our ATS at ats.flexi-personnel.com by 10th SEP 2022 under the STOCK INVENTORY CONTROLLER job posting.

All applicants are advised to adhere to application guidelines for consideration.

GENDER PREFERENCE: Male CandidatesNB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.