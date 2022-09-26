Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 26, 2022 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has answered a section of Kenyans bashing her and President William Ruto for hosting prayer rallies at State House.

This is after she confirmed that State House is now a church and will have regular services.

Addressing members of the clergy and faithful during a thanksgiving prayer service held at State House, Nairobi, yesterday, Mrs. Ruto said they will be holding prayer ceremonies month after month to give thanks to God for answering their prayers.

“The Bible says ‘People will go up to Jerusalem, year after year, to celebrate the feast of the tabernacles’, and I think that this is a place where people will come year after year for Thanksgiving. I want to tell the church that this is not the last service we are having, you will be coming here month after month to give thanks to the Lord for doing us good,” she said.

“When the Lord answers your prayer, you go to give thanks and we will not do it just once; we will keep coming to this altar that the fathers have laid here today in the State House ,” added the First Lady.

Mrs. Ruto thanked the President for welcoming church leaders to the State House to pray for the country.

“As an intercessor, I am very excited, I feel the doors have been opened. Thank you so much to our president for allowing us intercessors to walk into this compound today to pray, we are very excited,” she said.

Mama Rachel also assured church leaders of her and President Ruto’s support in leading the country in prayer.

“Anything that is born of prayer has to be sustained by prayer. We have a duty before us as the church to continue upholding this nation in prayer… The doors of State House are open and know that you have Mama Rachel here that will always open the doors for you when the president is busy,” Mrs. Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.