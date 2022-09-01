Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – A vocal United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Senator has urged Azimio supporters to start preparing for William Ruto’s presidency.

In a social media post on Thursday, Kericho County Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, has said the verification ordered by the Supreme Court of 41 polling stations shows no anomalies and this means that William Ruto was elected as President in a free and fair manner.

The UDA politician pointed out that the ballot boxes’ recount reflected 100 percent accuracy of the forms 34A by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) during the tally when the servers were opened.

In his parting shot, the outspoken senator told Azimio supporters and apologists to prepare for the swearing of Ruto as president on September 13th if the Supreme Court upheld his win.

“With all ballot boxes recounted reflecting 100% accuracy on the 34A IEBC used for the tally & the servers opened. What is Kuzimia’s next excuse? Please call your tailor and prepare for WSR’s swearing-in,” Cheruiyot wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.